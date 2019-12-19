Bigg Boss 13 Contestants' Fees: Devoleena Is 2nd Highest-Paid; Check Out Who's Paid The Lowest

Rashami & Arhaan

As we had reported earlier, Rashami Desai is the highest-paid contestant of this season. Apparently, she is being paid Rs 15 lakh. To showcase his romance with Rashami, Arhaan is apparently getting Rs 1.2 lakh.

Devoleena & Sidharth

To get Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena on board, the makers apparently paid her Rs 12 lakh, which makes her the second highest-paid contestant. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor Sidharth Shukla, who is winning hearts in the house, is being paid Rs 9 lakh.

Vishal & Madhurima

The ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tulli, who had hit the headlines with their fights on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, got on board, hoping that they would create the same drama in the Bigg Boss house as well. But looks like nothing as such will happen! The couple is apparently getting Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Paras & Mahira

Paras Chhabra, who has apparently fallen in love with his inmate Mahira Sharma, is being paid Rs 65,000. On the other hand, Mahira is getting Rs 90,000.

Asim Riaz & Shefali Jariwala

While Shefali Jariwala is being paid Rs 7.5 lakh, Kashmiri model Asim, who has impressed fans with his honest gameplay, is surprisingly, getting the lowest amount, i.e., Rs 60,000

Himanshi & Shehnaz

Shehnaz Gill, who has not only impressed viewers but also Salman Khan with her cuteness, is getting Rs 4.5 lakh. To bring in some spice, the makers got Himanshi Khurana on board as the wild card entrant, thinking that the duo's controversy might fetch the show some good ratings. But nothing as such happened and Himanshi was eliminated soon! As per the account, Himanshi's remuneration is Rs 4 lakh.

Arti Singh & Shefali Bagga

While comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek's sister and TV actress, Arti Singh is apparently getting Rs 1.3 lakh, TV reporter Shefali Bagga is being paid Rs 1 lakh.

Evicted Contestants' Fees

The other evicted contestants' fees are:

• Hindustani Bhau: Rs 7.6 lakh

• Khesari: Rs 8.5 lakh

• Tehseen Poonawala: Rs 85,000

• Koena Mitra: Rs 2.5 lakh

• Dalljiet Kaur: Rs 1.5 lakh

• Siddharth Dey: Rs 2 lakh

• Abu Malik: Rs 80,000