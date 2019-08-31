Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet, Her Ex-Husband Shaleen, Ridhi & Others Among Probable List Of Contestants!

Dalljiet Kaur

According to Spotboye report, Dalljiet Kaur has quit Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega for Bigg Boss 13. A source told the portal, "Dalljiet is serving her notice period. She will be participating in Bigg Boss 13 and that's why have informed Guddan makers to start looking out for her replacement," a source close to the show informed us."

Shaleen Bhanot

It has to be recalled that Dalljiet's ex-husband Shaleen Bhanot's name was considered for Bigg Boss 12. Even now his name has popped up. It has to be seen whether he will be finalised for the show or not. There are also reports that Shaleen will make a guest appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Shivin Narang & Karan Patel

It is also being said that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and Internet Wala Love's Shivin Narang, who are currently shooting in Bulgaria for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, have been approached for the show.

Raqesh Bapat & Ridhi Dogra

Bigg Boss_Tak also suggests that Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat, who recently parted ways, have been approached for the show. A few reports also suggests that Ridhi has agreed to be locked down in the Bigg Boss house and has even signed on the dotted lines.

Other Celebs

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, Bigg Boss_Tak's tweet also suggest that Dayanand Shetty, Meghna Malik, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Pooja Gor, Karan Vohra, Donal Bisht and Pooja Banerjee are in talks with the makers.

Bigg Boss_Tak Tweeted

"Note: Above List are those who are still in talk with makers as they are interested to be in #BB13. And maybe some one Backout & other will join as replacement. But not everyone. Those who are in star have very high chances & below name hve less chance. #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss13." - (sic)