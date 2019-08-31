Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet, Her Ex-Husband Shaleen, Ridhi & Others Among Probable List Of Contestants!
Just a week ago, the makers of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 released a promo in which Salman Khan, as a station master, made a shocking revelation. The host revealed that the destination will be closer than ever before. Earlier, there were reports that the show might begin from September 29. But now, there are reports that it might begin soon (September 15).
Also, a few days ago, we had revealed that Rajpal Yadav, Chunkey Pandey, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and a few other celebrities have opted out of the show as the makers refused to pay the amount they demanded. Also, it was said that Mahika Sharma has been swapped with Mahira Sharma. Now, as per @BiggBoss_Tak tweet, Devoleena and Mahira are still considered for the show. Take a look at yet another batch of the probable list of contestants!
Dalljiet Kaur
According to Spotboye report, Dalljiet Kaur has quit Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega for Bigg Boss 13. A source told the portal, "Dalljiet is serving her notice period. She will be participating in Bigg Boss 13 and that's why have informed Guddan makers to start looking out for her replacement," a source close to the show informed us."
Shaleen Bhanot
It has to be recalled that Dalljiet's ex-husband Shaleen Bhanot's name was considered for Bigg Boss 12. Even now his name has popped up. It has to be seen whether he will be finalised for the show. There are also reports that Shaleen will make a guest appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.
Shivin Narang & Karan Patel
It is also being said that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and Internet Wala Love's Shivin Narang, who are currently shooting in Bulgaria for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, have been approached for the show.
Raqesh Bapat & Ridhi Dogra
Bigg Boss_Tak also suggests that Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat, who recently parted ways, have been approached for the show. A few reports also suggest that Ridhi has agreed to be locked down in the Bigg Boss house and has even signed on the dotted lines.
Other Celebs
Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, Bigg Boss_Tak's tweet also suggests that Dayanand Shetty, Meghna Malik, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Pooja Gor, Karan Vohra, Donal Bisht and Pooja Banerjee are in talks with the makers.
Bigg Boss_Tak Tweeted
#BiggBoss13 Probable List— #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 30, 2019
🔸Devoleena Bhattacharjee
🔸Dalljiet Kaur
🔸Shaleen Bhanot
🔸Shivin Narag
🔸Mahira Sharma
🔸Dayanand Shetty
🔸Meghna Malik
🔸Vahbiz Dorabjee
🔸Ridhi Dogra
Rakesh Vashisht, Pooja Gor, Karan Vohra, Donal Bisht, Pooja Banerjee
Karan Patel#BiggBoss_Tak
