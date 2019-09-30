Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 Live Updates: Contestants Settle In, Ameesha Patel Makes A True ‘Malkin’ Entry

23:34 - Paras and Asim get the 'black hearts', a disadvantage for them which will be explained to them in upcoming days. It is time for Ameesha to leave.

23:32 - The third task is to style the guys using props, and the boys have to walk the ramp. The last task is for Abu to get into the pool and serenade Ameesha Patel. Other contestants cheer him on. Siddharth Dey also gets inside the pool and acts out a romantic monologue for Ameesha.

23:21 - The second task involves tying a blind fold around and Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Dey. She explains that this is a game where Paras and Siddharth have to guess the contestant by touching a contestant's hand.

23:19 - The Malkin announces the first task, which involves the female contestants writing their first impressions of selected male contestants.

23:17 - Ameesha Patel returns grooving to 'Lazy Lamhe' in a stunning yellow outfit, providing some entertainment to the contestants.

23:05 - Asim Riaz raps in Punjabi impressing everyone except Paras. A heated debate of Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir ensues among contestants with Asim at its center. Asim asserts that he is singing as a boy from Jammu & Kashmir to a girl from Punjab. In the midst of all the shouting, Paras abuses him by calling him 'Gadhe'.

23:00 - Paras Chhabra disses Asim Riaz behind his back for speaking mostly in English during the premiere.

22:57 - Shehnaaz Gill sings a song of hers which will release soon. Abu Malik turns it into a sing-off. Contestants cheer them on and discuss how girls and boys conduct relationships these days.

22:50 - Ameesha bids adieu to the contestants.

22:47 - The contestants play a fun game of acquiring rations for their house, by passing each ration item to one another using only their mouths. They hoot and encourage each other as they pass rations such as flour, onions, potatos, lettuce, and even eggs!

22:45 - Ameesha reveals a special bathroom meant for the weekly 'queen' of the house, who will get to use the exclusive amenities in the bathroom.

22:43 - The bell rings, 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' plays in the background, and Bigg Boss' 'Malkin', Ameesha Patel enters the house. Ameesha greets the contestants, and in true landlady style, she inspects the house, and raises complaints on its cleanliness.

22:37 - Early birds are up at 6 AM. Some of the contestants snigger as one of them snores.

22:33 - Contestants settle in their house for the next three months. Friendly chit-chats, beginning of duties, contestants are bubbling with excitement as they spend their first night in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Bigg Boss 13 premiered with a bang last night, September 29, with the show's host Salman Khan, introducing the thirteen celebrity contestants, who step foot in the house. Fans of the show are super excited to watch these all new contestants battle it out for the prize. With new concepts such as 'Bed Friends Forever', and the winner being announced in the first four weeks, Bigg Boss 13 promises to be more entertaining than ever.

The preview for the first episode showed a major fight ensuing between model Asim Riaz and television actor Paras Chhabra. The 'malkin' of the house Ameesha Patel will be making her grand entry into the house tonight.

Stay tuned for live updates on Bigg Boss 13!

MOST READ: Dance India Dance Season 7 Winner: Unreal Crew Take Home The Prize!