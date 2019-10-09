Bigg Boss 13 Day 10 Live Updates: Aarti Singh Gives Anger Management Advice To Sidharth Shukla

11:05 - Koena confronts Dey because it was he who approached Koena and apologized to her. She did not patch up with him after their fight. Koena and Aarti get into an argument over it.

11:03 - Aarti gets rescued next and she throws Koena's pot in the water. She feels that Koena is being more fake by the day. She fights and makes up with people when its convenient.

11:02 - Dalljiet tells Mahira to not be a second-angle in Shehnaaz's and Paras' love story.

11:00 - Mahira, Shehnaaz and Paras get into an argument about playing dirty games.

10:54 - The task continues, and Sidharth gets the key. He rescues Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz throws Mahira's pot because she thinks she is fake. Paras jumps into the pool as soon as she throws the pot in the pool.

10:52 - Shehnaaz wants Sidharth to rescue her.

10:47 - Siddharth Dey and Shehnaaz want Aarti or Mahira to become queen.

10:45 - Paras explains his reason for not rescuing Shehnaaz to Mahira. He also tells her that she has a chance of being queen.

10:42 - Paras confides in Aarti that he doesn't want to be behind Shehnaaz for the reason that he doesn't want everyone to turn against him. Aarti relays that information to Shehnaaz.

10:40 - Aarti brings up the topic of Rashami and Sidharth's kitchen fight with him. She tells him that speaking as a friend, she doesn't think he is playing a game. She feels he will last till the end, but he needs to manage his rudeness and anger.

10:38 - Shehnaaz tells Asim and Shefali why she calls herself disloyal. She reasons that no one is deserving of her loyalty.

10:37 - Shehnaaz starts crying and tells Paras that he broke her trust twice.

10:35 - Paras and Shehnaaz continue their fight. In the previous episode, Paras chose to rescue Dalljiet over Shehnaaz in the Rani No. 1 task. Shefali defends Shehnaaz. Bigg Boss announces that Rani No. 1 task ends for the day.

Contestants' competitive spirit in Bigg Boss 13 is coming out more and more as each day progresses. In the run up to this season's first elimination, alliances formed are being broken, and new ones are forming.

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra broke Shehnaaz Gill's trust in the Rani No. 1 task. Shehnaaz seemed to be very upset about it, and it looks like she will get her revenge on someone in day 10 of Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth Shukla has been flaring up in anger more and more on the show. In Day 10 of Bigg Boss, we will see Aarti Singh giving anger management advice to him. Stay tuned to our live updates.