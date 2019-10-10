Bigg Boss 13 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Aarti Singh & Rashami Desai Get Into A Verbal Tiff

Devoleena Bhattacharjee became the first queen of Bigg Boss 13 by winning the Rani No. 1 task. However, the task has caused rifts between some who trusted each other. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Aarti Singh were two strong connections to break due to the task.

On Day 11 of Bigg Boss 13, we will see these rifts getting worse as Aarti, Rashami and Paras engage in verbal fights. The boys will undergo a 'report card session' today, as Bigg Boss announces that even they will be up for elimination this week.

