Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Live Updates: Shehnaaz Gill Calls Out Paras Chhabra For Supporting Dalljiet Kaur

In a twist in last night's episode on Bigg Boss 13, the boys got to know that even they are up for elimination nominations this week. On day 12, one of the boys will get a chance to secure himself from elimination in the 'BB Fisheries' task.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's fight seems to be getting worse. Shehnaaz accuses Paras of supporting Dalljiet Kaur in a previous task. She distrusts Paras now, and forms an alliance with Asim Riaz.