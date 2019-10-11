Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Live Updates: Dalljiet Shouts At Paras When He Tells Her To Swear On Her Son

11:40 - Sidharth tells Rashami that even if she hates him, he will never speak anything personal against her. Rashami tells him that if he has anything against her, he should tell her first.

11:38 - Sidharth Shukla has no fish in his pond and so he wins the task. He is safe from elimination. Paras, Siddharth Dey, Abu and Asim are still nominated.

11:36 - Dalljiet and Devoleena dump all their fish in Siddharth Dey's pond. Devoleena calls an end to the game when the buzzer rings.

11:18 - It is Rashami's turn to dump her fishes. She silently dumps it in Sidharth Shukla's pond, along with the basket.

11:06 - Dalljiet gets very angry when Paras asks her to swear on her son Jaden. She says that she doesn't want anyone to bring up Jaden's name ever in the show.

11:03 - Paras, Shehnaaz and Dalljiet try to clear up the misunderstanding that Paras chose Dalljiet over Shehnaaz.

10:57 - Koena dumps her fish in Abu Malik's pond, and says that it is a long time due. Sidharth tranfers his fish to Siddharth Dey's pond.

10:52 - Mahira dumps her fish in Sidharth Shukla's pond.

10:50 - One of the boys will get a chance to be secure from nomination in the 'BB Fisheries' task. Every boy has to empty his pond of fishes by transferring them to another's pond. But the girls have an equally important role by dumping a 'tokri' full of fish in a pond of their choice.

10:45 - Shehnaaz tells Asim and Sidharth that Paras' words have any effect on her.

10:42 - Paras tries to make up with Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz asks him why he supported Dalljiet in the Rani No 1 task.

10:40 - Bigg Boss 13 house is divided. Paras and Asim have had differences since the beginning of the show, which they are trying to sort out. But Koena and Rashami think Asim doesn't take a stand.

In a twist in last night's episode on Bigg Boss 13, the boys got to know that even they are up for elimination nominations this week. On day 12, one of the boys will get a chance to secure himself from elimination in the 'BB Fisheries' task.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's fight seems to be getting worse. Shehnaaz accuses Paras of supporting Dalljiet Kaur in a previous task. She distrusts Paras now, and forms an alliance with Asim Riaz.