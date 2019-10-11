    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Live Updates: Shehnaaz Gill Calls Out Paras Chhabra For Supporting Dalljiet Kaur

      By
      |

      10:52 - Mahira dumps her fish in Sidharth Shukla's pond.

      10:50 - One of the boys will get a chance to be secure from nomination in the 'BB Fisheries' task. Every boy has to empty his pond of fishes by transferring them to another's pond. But the girls have an equally important role by dumping a 'tokri' full of fish in a pond of their choice.

      10:45 - Shehnaaz tells Asim and Sidharth that Paras' words have any effect on her.

      10:42 - Paras tries to make up with Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz asks him why he supported Dalljiet in the Rani No 1 task.

      10:40 - Bigg Boss 13 house is divided. Paras and Asim have had differences since the beginning of the show, which they are trying to sort out. But Koena and Rashami think Asim doesn't take a stand.

      In a twist in last night's episode on Bigg Boss 13, the boys got to know that even they are up for elimination nominations this week. On day 12, one of the boys will get a chance to secure himself from elimination in the 'BB Fisheries' task.

      Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's fight seems to be getting worse. Shehnaaz accuses Paras of supporting Dalljiet Kaur in a previous task. She distrusts Paras now, and forms an alliance with Asim Riaz.

      Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Live Updates

      More BIGG BOSS News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue