Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Live Updates: Shehnaaz Gill Calls Out Paras Chhabra For Supporting Dalljiet Kaur

10:52 - Mahira dumps her fish in Sidharth Shukla's pond.

10:50 - One of the boys will get a chance to be secure from nomination in the 'BB Fisheries' task. Every boy has to empty his pond of fishes by transferring them to another's pond. But the girls have an equally important role by dumping a 'tokri' full of fish in a pond of their choice.

10:45 - Shehnaaz tells Asim and Sidharth that Paras' words have any effect on her.

10:42 - Paras tries to make up with Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz asks him why he supported Dalljiet in the Rani No 1 task.

10:40 - Bigg Boss 13 house is divided. Paras and Asim have had differences since the beginning of the show, which they are trying to sort out. But Koena and Rashami think Asim doesn't take a stand.

In a twist in last night's episode on Bigg Boss 13, the boys got to know that even they are up for elimination nominations this week. On day 12, one of the boys will get a chance to secure himself from elimination in the 'BB Fisheries' task.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's fight seems to be getting worse. Shehnaaz accuses Paras of supporting Dalljiet Kaur in a previous task. She distrusts Paras now, and forms an alliance with Asim Riaz.