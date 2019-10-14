Bigg Boss 13 Day 15 LIVE Update: Siddharth Argues With Aarti About The Plural Of 'Hair'

11:30 - Rashami confronts Abu Malik about being called 'famous'. She feels it is not right that he thinks the famous ones will be safe. Rashami expresses that many are not able to connect with her because of that, and that she has been nominated for the third time.

11:26 - Team B wins the task. Rashami and Mahira are nominated for elimination next week.

11:23 - The game gets over, and Sidharth Shukla and Paras have to count the money in both team's lockers and declare the winner.

11:21 - Rashami and Devoleena go over to Team B's treasury and try to steal their money by breaking their locker.

11:20 - Devoleena plots to break open Team B's treasury with dumbbells.

11:10 - Team A and Team B argue about who played the game dishonestly.

11:06 - Siddharth Dey gives a large chunk of his money to Devoleena thinking she is in Shefali's team. Shefali gets angry and tries to snatch the money from Devoleena's treasury. She gets into a scuffle with Team A.

11:05 - Team B contestant Aarti also starts stealing money from the boys.

11:02 - The game starts, and the boys start handing over money to the girls. Devoleena steals money from Siddharth Dey. Looking at that, even Mahira steals from Asim.

10:53 - Bigg Boss announces that it is time for the girls to secure themselves from nomination this week with a task. The task is called 'Bigg Boss Bank'. The girls will be divided into two teams. They will have to get money from the boys and put them in a safe locker. Devoleena, Rashami and Mahira are in Team A, Shefali, Shehnaaz and Aarti are in Team B. Contestants begin strategizing.

10:50 - Siddharth begins a discussion about plurals of words like 'hair', 'people', etc. He is of the opinion that the plural of hair is 'hairs', but Aarti disagrees. He bets 10 lakh that he is right.

10:47 - Mahira takes up the bathroom cleaning duty. Paras tells her that the condition of the washroom is horrible, which makes Mahira angry.

10:43 - Devoleena goes around assigning taks to all the inmates. She finds it difficult to get the contestants to agree to the tasks she assigns.

10:41 - Bigg Boss wakes the contestants with 'Paisa Paisa' the next day.

10:39 - Aarti confides in Devoleena about wanting to marry by next year, and says that she is not that career oriented.

10:36 - Aarti talks to Sidharth about someone he is fond of, but tells him not to trust everyone hundred percent.

10:34 - Aarti and Devoleena discuss about Sidharth Shukla.

The surprise double elimination of Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur in Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar has hit contestants with the reality that they too could be eliminated if they don't up their game. On day 15 of Bigg Boss 13, we will see the girls battle it out in 'Bigg Boss Bank' task to save themselves from nomination.