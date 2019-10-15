Bigg Boss 13 Day 16 Live Updates: Fight Between Asim Riaz And Rashami Desai Gets Aggressive

11:36 - Preview for the next episode shows the task escalating to physical fights between some of the girls.

11:32 - Shehnaaz and Paras mock each other.

11:17 - In return, Sidharth also checks quality of Team Chhabra's toys and tosses all of them.

11:03 - The teams begin making the toys. Paras from Team Chhabra checks the work of Team Shukla, and tosses all the toys in the bin.

10:58 - The task begins and Asim snatches the other team's materials which makes Devoleena furious.

10:53 - Bigg Boss announces 'BB Toy Factory' which will allow the girl who will win, will become the next queen and also get a ticket to the finale. The house will be divided into two teams. Whenever Bigg Boss gives an order, a team will have to maunfacture toys before the other team. At a time, only two members of a team can work at the work station.

10:50 - Rashami gets stressed out about the politics in the house and starts crying. She feels hurt that people are misunderstanding her way of doing things.

10:48 - Almost all the inmates get involved in the argument, and it sparks individual fights between Asim and Mahira, Asim and Paras. Finally, Shehnaaz breaks the fight between Asim and Paras.

10:45 - Paras defends Rashami and says that she hasn't cooked paratha in two days. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz back up Asim. Rashami is upset and the verge of tears.

10:43 - Asim shouts at Rashami that she makes breakfast with negativity. He also says that she has only one duty which she doesn't do properly. Rashami and Asim get into an aggressive verbal argument.

10:40 - Rashami is making single parathas for each contestant, which annoys Asim and Sidharth.

10:39 - Devoleena opens up to Aarti that she never targets Sidharth, and that he is misunderstanding her.

10:34 - Sidharth Shukla confronts Devoleena about not supporting him in the 'Bigg Boss Bank' task the previous day. This leaves Devoleena in tears. She hits back at him and asks him to clarify what he meant by "We saw your true face."

Bigg Boss 13 is getting more competitive by the day. On last night's episode, we saw Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma get nominated for elimination once again.

On day 16, we will see Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz get into an aggressive fight. Paras Chhabra will try to intervene but Shehnaaz Gill gets behind Asim and adds fuel to the fire. Stay tuned to our live updates of Bigg Boss.