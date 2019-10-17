Bigg Boss 13 Day 17: Bigg Boss Angry With Contestants For Not Taking Ticket To Finale Task Seriously

Contestants continue the 'BB Toy Factory' task on Day 17 of Bigg Boss 13. Due to the rules of the game, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla, who are captains in their respective teams, can toss the work of the opposite team. It looks like both teams are pre-destined to lose unless they play fair. Not willing to do that, Paras and Sidharth use their power to not let either team win.

Mahira shouts at Abu Malik for not moderating the task properly, as she finds him not involving in the task. Although Sidharth's team completes all 60 toys, they are all rejected by Paras. Sidharth and Paras get into a tiff.

Bigg Boss, angry that the contestants are not serious about the 'Ticket to Finale', cancels the order of the first 60 toys. Bigg Boss announces that the task will resume the next day.

The contestants wake up to 'Hum Dono Alag Alag' and like most days, get into a quarrel about breakfast. Later, Rashami and Sidharth Shukla, who are co-stars on a TV show, talk about each other with others. Rashami opens up to Devoleena about her and Sidharth's fights on sets. Devoleena, who is the queen of the house currently, tells the opposite team to play the game fair.

'BB Toy Factory' task begins again, and Bigg Boss orders 60 toys. Paras and Sidharth continue to reject each other's toys. Meanwhile, the topic of Rashami being bullied over his breakfast duty comes up, and Paras suggests her to use her power card and not cook.

Devoleena gets hurt over Sidharth's words to Rashami, and tells Aarti to help him understand. Sidharth and Rashami get into an argument again, which irks Devoleena.

Meanwhile, Paras and Shehnaaz try to make up and apologize to each other. Paras tells Shehnaaz to not fall for Sidharth's manipulation of getting everyone to go against Rashami. Sidharth is upset with Shehnaaz for having spoken about him behind his back. Shehnaaz tells him that she is always there for him.

Bigg Boss is upset with the way the contestants have participated in the task, and scolds them over not being serious about the 'ticket to finale'.