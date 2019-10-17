Bigg Boss 13 Day 18 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Get Sent To Jail

11:40 - Sidharth and Shehnaaz fall asleep suffering the heat.

11:38 - Shehnaaz and Sidharth discuss the politics in the house.

11:26 - Sidharth gets frustrated. He locks himself up in the washroom and starts punching at the wall.

11:24 - Sidharth desperately wants a fan and he tells Bigg Boss that it is unbearably hot.

11:22 - Sidharth and Shehnaaz are sent to jail and locked up. Sidharth complaints about it being too hot in jail, and wants Bigg Boss to dim the lights.

11:18 - Bigg Boss tells Sidharth that since everything is recorded and audiences are viewing everything. If he really hasn't done anything wrong, he doesn't have to fear anything.

11:10 - Sidharth Shukla requests a conversation with Bigg Boss in private. He tells Bigg Boss that nothing can be done about the decision of being sent to jail, but he has a problem with his image being tarnished by the girls' accusations.

11:08 - The inmates decision is to send Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz to jail. Devoleena has to give up the Queen bathroom's key, and lock up the two in the jail.

11:05 - Asim gets into an argument with Shenaaz because she votes him. He calls her a flicker mind.

10:58 - Most contestants feel Sidharth Shukla should go to jail. Paras calls him a weakling which gets him furious. Rashami also backs Paras in this.

10:49 - Bigg Boss announces 'jail', and tells contestants to pick two of them that they would like to send to the jail. Devoleena's time as queen comes to an end, so she is eligible to be sent to jail. Contestants start voting.

10:46 - Aarti notices the prison outside that Bigg Boss has prepared. Housemates are shocked, and they start discussing whom they will vote for it. Shehnaaz tells Rashami that she will vote Sidharth Shukla.

10:45 - Bigg Boss wakes the contestants up with 'What is mobile number'.

10:42 - Devoleena wants Sidharth to understand the views of others. In the midst of this, Rashami breaks down. Devoleena and Paras try to make her feel better.

10:38 - Siddharth Dey and Rashami talk about Sidharth Shukla's atitude. Rashami says that she has always seen the worst of Sidharth.

10:35 - The fight over household duties continues between Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth feels everyone should do their duties but Paras feels everyone should help each other out and lighten the burden.

Bigg Boss got upset with the contestants in last night's episode for not taking the BB Toy Factory task seriously, and his glare has only intensified. On day 18 of Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss gives a shock to the contestants as he will announce the dreaded 'Jail', wherein two contestants voted by others, will spend time there. Stay tuned to our live updates to find out who goes to jail.