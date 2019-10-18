Bigg Boss 13 Day 19 LIVE Update: Boys Get A Chance To Protect Themselves From Getting Nominated

11:03 - Shehnaaz encourages Abu Malik and Asim Riaz to not let go. Asim yells at her out of frustration, telling her to torture the other team even more so that they give up soon. Asim is on the verge of giving up.

11:00 - Rashami hands a glass of water to Siddharth Dey. Sidharth Shukla fights with her for that.

10:56 - Asim tells Shehnaaz to do something massive to the other team to make them give up.

10:52 - Asim had easily given up in one of the first tasks in Bigg Boss this season. Shefali Bagga targets him. But Asim holds on this time.

10:46 - Devoleena and Rashami torture Asim.

10:44 - Bigg Boss announces a task for the boys to save themselves from nomination called the 'Nomination Saver' task. The contestants have can torture the members of the team. Each team has to sit holding hands. The one who lets go, loses. Team A includes Paras and Siddharth Dey, Team B includes Abu and Asim.

10:39 - Bigg Boss announces that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz are done with their time in jail, and can get out.

10:35 - Shehnaaz, who is in jail, makes fun of Mahira Sharma's exercise routine. She also teases Siddharth Dey for exercising in the shade and not under the sun.

On the previous episode of Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla got sent to jail. Sidharth was complaining the whole time about it being very hot in the jail and wanted Bigg Boss to send a fan. On Day 19 of Bigg Boss 13, the boys will get a chance to save themselves from nomination. Stay tuned to our live updates.