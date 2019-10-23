Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss Ends A Task When Contestants Furiously Start Fighting

11:23 - Mahira, Rashami and Devoleena decide that Mahira will make her ladder, and the other two will protect her. When Sidharth goes over to destroy it, Rashami and Devoleena defend it.

11:18 - Devoleena gets enraged and slaps Shehnaaz saying 'You deserve this'. She continues slinging mud at her, but Aarti and Asim hold Shehnaaz back.

11:05 - Shehnaaz makes Devoleena angry when she wrecks her ladder. Shehnaaz tries to pacify her saying that she knows that she is working hard, and that it isn't personal

11:02 - Sidharth Shukla earns the wrath of all contestants for his flaring temper. Asim aggressively tries to calm Sidharth down.

22:55 - Chaos ensues, and everyone starts fighting with each other. Sidharth Shukla and Paras get into a very bad argument.

22:52 - Taking a cue from Paras, everyone starts knocking over each others' ladders. Sidharth goes on a rampage and starts destroying ladders. He accidentally hits Rashami when he tries to wreck her ladder.

22:50 - Sidharth Shukla takes a bathroom break to wear his mike. Paras destroys Sidharth's ladder.

22:47 - The buzzer rings and the contestants start making their ladders with mud. Sidharth Shukla takes off his mike because the mud gets it messy. Bigg Boss tells him to put his mike back on.

22:42 - Asim, Aarti and Sidharth secretively strategize their game.

22:40 - A card from Bigg Boss arrives, announcing that the contestants will have a chance to win either Asim or Aarti's safe spot. The contestants will play 'Snake & Ladder'. Each contestant has to build his ladder, and pull the ladder of other contestants.

22:38 - Shehnaaz playfully annoys Sidharth Shukla. He smudges Shenaaz's makeup in return.

22:34 - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz, Aarti and Asim discuss the games of other contestants in the house. Shehnaaz confides that she has an unspoken connection with Shefali.

The competition on Bigg Boss 13 is getting fierce by the day. Winning the task on last night's episode, Asim Riaz and Aarti Singh were declared to be in the safe zone. But another task on Day 23 of Bigg Boss puts their safety in jeopardy, as other contestants get a chance to take their place. Stay tuned to our live updates of Bigg Boss 13.