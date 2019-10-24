Bigg Boss 13 Day 24 LIVE Updates: Contestants Disregard Bigg Boss, Resume Slinging Mud At Each Other

23:42 - Bigg Boss tells the contestants that the nomination task ends there. Although they started the task on a good note, they soon began to spread filth in the garden. This is reflective of the filth inside them. Instead of entertaining audiences with their integrity, they resorted to ugliness.

23:40 - Shehnaaz breaks down again and goes to the bathroom. Asim tries to calm her down.

23:37 - Shehnaaz and Shefali start getting violent with each other. Bigg Boss warns them to stay apart. Frustrated, Shehnaaz says that she doesn't want to be there anymore, and starts flinging things.

23:28 - Aarti comforts Shehnaaz.

23:25 - Shehnaaz gets frustrated with Mahira, and she starts throwing mud at her. Mahira says that she cannot get physical. Bigg Boss again stops the task. Shehnaaz breaks down.

23:20 - Asim hurts Aarti acidentally when he tries to lift her off of the ladder he is constructing.

23:05 - Shehnaaz playfully chases Siddharth Dey around, teasing him that she will throw mud on him. This frustrates Siddharth. He tells Bigg Boss that he will not be ok with it if she throws it on him.

23:03 - Bigg Boss warns the contestants again to play fair.

23:00 - Pretty soon, they lose their tempers again, and start fighting with each other, forgetting Bigg Boss' warning.

22:55 - The buzzer rings again the next day, and contestants continue the snake and ladder task. This time, the contestants work with strong team work, and defend their work from being destroyed by the other team.

22:47 - Asim starts making his own breakfast but Devoleena doesn't allow him because she is cooking for her own teammates. The two start arguing, and Shehnaaz backs him up. Devoleena drops a pan full of oil.

22:45 - Devoleena says that she will cook only for her team members. Rashami tries to convince her to cook for everyone, but she refuses.

22:42 - Devoleena, Mahira and Rashami discuss Sidharth Shukla. Devoleena says that he has some problems, and if he ever tries to mess with her, she will give it back to him.

22:38 - Bigg Boss calls Shehnaaz to the confession room. Shehnaaz asks Bigg Boss if she really got slapped by Devoleena because the others are saying so but she didn't feel it. Bigg Boss tells her if she really got slapped, she would have felt it.

22:36 - The buzzer rings and the contestants resume the snake and ladder task.

22:34 - Bigg Boss takes the contestants to task for the way they played the game. He tells them that the way they have been doing the tasks without any integrity. Bigg Boss appreciates the girls for trying to keep the game going, and scolds Sidharth Shukla. He warns everyone about taking forward the task in an ethical way or facing consequences.

22:32 - Paras, Rashami and Mahira argue about last night's game. The three of them fight over the way each other ruined it.

Last night on Bigg Boss 13, tensions escalated in the house like never before. Bigg Boss had to halt the Snakes and Ladder task that contestants were doing because it wasn't productive at all. On day 24, Bigg Boss will resume the game, and we will see the conflicts of yesterday repeat. Stay tuned to our live updates.