Bigg Boss 13 Day 25 LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss Gets Angry With Paras, Asim And Sidharth Shukla

23:25 - Shehnaaz makes hilarious comments about being told that she is character-less.

23:23 - Shefali, Mahira and Devoleena discuss that Shehnaaz should be kicked out.

23:21 - Another discussion about dish-washing ensues between Paras, Sidharth Shukla, Asim and Aarti. But this time, it is handled more maturely.

23:04 - Bigg Boss wakes the contestants up with 'All Izz Well'.

23:00 - Sidharth Shukla tries to resolve his long time conflict with Rashami. Rashami accepts it.

22:59 - Devoleena gets really mad at Bigg Boss for telling that everyone is spreading filth in the house. She questions when she was involved in that.

22:57 - Paras tries to make peace with Asim by shaking his hand. Tries to resolve the conflict by talking it out. He tells him not to provoke him again, but Asim says that he will.

22:55 - Shehnaaz apologizes to Shefali for hitting her. Shefali doesn't respond. Shehnaaz starts crying.

22:53 - Bigg Boss summons Paras, Sidharth Shukla and Asim to the confession room, and questions their behaviour.

22:46 - Rashami, Devoleena and Paras talk about Siddharth Dey and Shehnaaz behind their backs. Shehnaaz hears it and confronts them.

22:42 - Bigg Boss tells all the contestants to calm down, and not push it too far that it becomes physically violent. Bigg Boss orders Sidharth Shukla to take Asim to the bedroom, and Paras to remain in the garden area.

22:41 - Paras, Asim and Shehnaaz say that they want to leave the house. Paras tells the cameras that if Asim comes near him now, only Bigg Boss will be responsible for that. All the contestants want Bigg Boss to take up responsibility.

22:39 - Paras and Asim get into a physical fight. Asim gets enraged and starts throwing things around. The other contestants try to hold them both off.

22:36 - Sidharth Shukla wants to make tea, but he finds that the tea box is almost empty. Asim suggests that the other team, especially Paras must have hid it. Devoleena admits that they did hide it, and gives it to him saying that he should make it last for three days.

22:34 - Shefali is angry that Bigg Boss didn't do anything when Shehnaaz struck at her. She is packed up and wants to leave. She is banging on the door, asking to be let out. Rashami backs her up, saying that she has a right to safety which she is not getting from Bigg Boss.

Tensions in the house are building up more and more each passing day. On last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the snakes and ladder task had to be halted due to the contestants' behaviour. On day 25, the contestants go about their day with the same frustration, and Bigg Boss ends up calling Paras, Asim and Sidharth Shukla to the confession room. Stay tuned to our live updates.