Bigg Boss 13 Day 42 Synopsis: Shehnaz Reconciles With Siddharth Shukla

It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee as Bigg Boss has given the contestants an ultimatum to wake up and play the game. The recent entry of Vishal Aditya Singh in the house has suddenly put each and every contestant in a fix. Old relationships have fizzled out, and new connections are now being formed. Leaving aside their fights, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have taken up the responsibility of playing cupids for Vishal and Aarti and are often seen coaxing Aarti to mingle with him.

A new day begins, and contestants wake up to a lighthearted song 'Dil Ka telephone’. The day starts with Paras taking Vishal's help in stealing schezwan chutney to eat later. Back with a bang, Devoleena launches a new morning ritual, her personal breakfast chat show. Supporting her venture, Shehnaz is her first guest and is quizzed about Siddharth’s game plan, to which, Shehnaz labels him as a mastermind. Arhaan and Vishal, who are spectators immediately conclude that Shukla is being given more importance than needed. Furthermore, Arhaan explains to Shehnaz that she needs to be herself and play the game and without losing her innocence. Shehnaz also tells Shefali that she wants to speak to Siddharth but is very scared to talk to him.

Later, Bigg Boss hands over a special power to Shefali and asks her to nominate one more person apart from Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz for eviction. The upcoming nomination task, BB PCO is announced wherein after equal intervals Bigg Boss will have two contestants come in the dual PCO booth placed in the garden area. The pair has to talk and convince each other for 15 to give up on the conversation and put the phone down. The one who disconnects the call will get nominated. If no one disconnects the call after 15 mins, both of them will get nominated. Shefali is selected as the sanchalak of the task and has to issue a bill that reads- safe or nominated. The first pair to enter the booth are Paras and Rashami. She tells Paras not to nominate her and requests him to keep the phone as she hated every minute of being out of the house and wants to be safe at least this week. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz are not eligible to do the task as they are nominated by Bigg Boss for misbehaving in the house. After this task, Bigg Boss asks everyone to assemble in the living area and tells them that once again they didn’t take the task seriously and most of the housemates are still disobeying rules and have to be woken up from their sleep.

Bigg Boss tells them to choose two people from the new entries who need to wake up and on the basis of majority, the housemates decide Khesari Lal Yadav and Himanshi as the contestants who have really low on energy. True to his name, Bigg Boss gives them a punishment of not sleeping and being awake till his next command, considering Himanshi’s bad health the contestants choose Arhaan as next in line who needs to stay up.

