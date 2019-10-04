Bigg Boss 13 Day 5 Live Updates: Koena Mitra Opens Up About Difficult Relationship With Ex

11:37 - Get ready for Bigg Boss 13's first Weekend Ka Vaar episode tomorrow!

11:36 - Shefali and Paras discuss which girl will get eliminated this week. Shefali thinks it will be Dalljiet, whereas Paras thinks it will be Devoleena.

11:35 - Mahira nominates Abu, Shefali nominates Siddharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz nominates Asim. Dalljiet gives her black ring to Abu. Aarti gives it to Asim. Koena and Devoleena nominate Sidharth Dey. Rashami nominates Asim.

11:24 - Bigg Boss announces that it is time for the girls to prepare report cards on the boys. Girls will have to give a black ring to a male contestant that they think should not continue in the game.

11:21 - Siddharth Dey clarifies his comments in front of the camera.

11:20 - Sidharth Shukla gets a waxing session from the girls.

11:18 - Abu Malik calls out Siddharth Dey on his misbehaviour with women.

11:03 - Siddharth makes a comment on actors choosing to contest in Bigg Boss which makes Devoleena angry. She comes in defence of Rashami and argues with Siddharth.

11:00 - Shehnaaz tells Mahira that Paras will listen to whatever she says. Paras assures Shehnaaz that he will not be seen around Mahira.

10:52 - Shehnaaz and Mahira argue over their friendships with Paras. Before long, it turns into a full blown quarrel between them, with the others trying to moderate. Paras looks on smiling. Mahira says she has more class than Shehnaaz.

10:50 - Aarti opens up about her depression. She shares the story of her mother passing away from cancer after giving birth to her, and says that remembering that gave her strength to get out of depression.

10:47 - Siddharth and Shefali enjoy the light drizzle outdoors. Siddharth sings and dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani', while inmates laugh at him from indoors.

10:43 - Dalljiet asks Koena about her personal life, and why she hasn't married yet. Koena shares about her last relationship which she calls the worst relationship of her life. She talks about her ex-partner's obsession with her, which left her scarred from pursuing any other relationship now.

10:40 - Shehnaaz makes fun of Siddharth Dey in the washroom. She tells Sidharth Shukla that Dey was touching her in the night.

10:37 - Rashami and Sidharth engage in a light-hearted argument over kitchen duties.

10:35 - Shefali tells Siddharth that she is in it to win it. So, she will act 'selfishly' if it benefits her.

10:33 - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abu Malik, and Paras Chhabra discuss Shefali's reasoning behind nominating herself as 'Queen of the house'.

10:30 - Bigg Boss wakes up contestants with 'Lift Karade'.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants participated in their first luxury budget task, and boy, it was full of fiery competition. On Day 5, as the contestants start relaxing after an intense week, Bigg Boss gets them stirred up again when nominations are announced. It is the girls' turn to nominate boys for elimination. Stay tuned to our live updates on Bigg Boss 13 to find out who gets nominated.

On the previous episode of Bigg Boss, when Bigg Boss announced that the contestants must choose their 'queen of the house' for this week, an ugly spat broke out between Shefali Bagga and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Devoleena, who has earned respect in the house, was chosen by majority of the contestants as 'queen'. But Shefali was stubborn about nominating herself, and did not allow the unanimous decision required for Devoleena's nomination.