Bigg Boss 13 Day 50: Boys To Compete For Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar; Siddharth & Asim Fight Again!

At the onset of a new day, Bigg Boss 13 contestants wake up to 'Om Mangalam' wondering what Bigg Boss has in store for them today. As they proceed to have breakfast, Shehnaz Gill realises that the utensils have been used up and are still lying in the sink. She gets frustrated because of lack of help from others to clean utensils. Agitated by everyone's response and irresponsibility, she creates an issue and taunts Himanshi Khurana for not being proactive and not offering to help.

A tiff breaks out between Himanshi, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz, where Mahira and Shehnaz tell everyone that since there is no captain in the house, they all need to step up and divide the responsibilities. The fight escalates when Rashami Desai also complains that no one helps her in making rotis and she wants to change her duty. Siddharth Shukla intervenes and they get into an ugly fight and end up questioning each other's characters and intentions. Another argument erupts between Asim Riaz and Siddharth as the former tries to control Siddharth for being aggressive towards Rashami.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announces an exciting task wherein Hindustani Bhau is asked to play the landlord of the house while Rashami is his wife. They both have a daughter named Shehnaz, who is a spoiled brat, and is in love with both Paras Chhabra and Sid. Shehnaz wants to get married to either one of them, but is very confused.

Bhau invites Sid and Paras' families to their house, where they have to impress Bhau and his family by performing a series of tasks assigned to them. After equal intervals, a buzzer plays and Bhau has to get three baskets of flowers and distribute it and the one family that he approves of. The family which gets maximum baskets will win the task and their son will get married to Shehnaz.

Additionally, the winners will also become contenders for captaincy. There are two 'mandaps' built in the garden area, which the families have to decorate. The opposite team can choose to destroy the 'mandap' too.

After the announcement, the housemates don their best costume and to impress the 'ladkiwale'. Vishal Aditya Singh decides to cross dress and play the role of Paras' aunt. The contestants also take group meetings and when Bhau, Rashami and Shehnaz meet up to decide their plan, Bhau declares that he wants to be the captain, but even Rashami tells him that she chooses to be safe and hopes to be the captain.

After the first buzzer the contestants assemble in the living area which has been converted into a royal darbar. Shehnaz behaves like a princess and asks Paras' family to repeat, "Shehnaz paltu master nahi hai" and Sid's family is made to say, "Shehnaz humari favourite hai." Vishal gets into his character and does 'gidda' with Shehnaz.

But the happiness and fun is very short lived as a major fight erupts between best friends Sid and Asim over serving fruit to Shehnaz. The fight gets extremely ugly and other housemates also get involved. They even try to stop them, but Sid vents out his anger as Paras instigates him against Asim and adds fuel to the fire. Aarti Singh and Himanshi raise objection against this saying that Paras is playing his game and taking advantage of the situation.

Will this fight severe Sid and Asim's bond forever? Who will win over Shehnaaz and get elected as contenders for the captaincy task?

