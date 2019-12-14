    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13 Day 69: Salman Khan Enters Weekend Ka Vaar Episode In Dabangg Style

      By Lekhaka
      The game is getting tougher and the tough are heading closer to the trophy. As the contestants try their eternal best to hold their grounds, a strong blow often leaves them shaken. One such blow that leaves them in tears is when, Kamya Punjabi, Hiten Tejwani and Rashami's brother Gaurav Desai enter the house. Pointing out their shortcomings, the trio give all the contestants a reality check by showing them the mirror. While, they push Vikas Gupta to bring the mastermind back in action, none commended or believed Arhaan's boasting about bringing Rashami back on her feet after she hit the lows of her life.

      Bigg Boss 13 Day 69: Salman Enters In Dabangg Style

      Giving Rashami a reality check, Kamya warns her of not repeating the same mistake again, which left Arhaan with a sorry face. Acquisitions after acquisitions, the contestants end up hurt and agitated. While that's the inside story, let's shift the spotlight to the stage.

      It's weekend ka vaar and Salman Khan enters in his Dabangg style this time around with the powerpack of entertainment. Sunil Grover aka Gutthi makes a come back on the stage of Bigg Boss. A moment of love and romance between Sunil and Salman kick starts a laughter riot. Soon after, a green blanket arrives on the stage and Salman laying on top decides to discuss the matters with the contestants in style. While Bhau is held up for spending his time sleeping in the house, Vishal and Madhurima are accused of coming across as fake, but Arhaan becomes the focus when Salman lashes him regarding Rashami once again.

      What will Rashami's next step be? Who will bid goodbye to the house tonight?

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 22:23 [IST]
