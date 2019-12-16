    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13 Day 71 Synopsis: Sidharth Shukla Returns To The House

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Waking up and planning the day ahead has now become a ritual for all the housemates. Vishal seems a bit upset upon seeing the washroom left dirty, so he complains to Vikas and asks him to inform Aarti about taking her duties seriously and requests him to tell her to clean it. Rashmi adds fuel to the fire and supports Vishal and continues complaining about Aarti. Vikas informs Aarti about this and asks her to take her duties seriously as people are complaining about the bathroom. On hearing this, Aarti is infuriated and taunts Vishal for going behind her back and creating a rift. The two end up in a bitter fight while Vikas and Rashami smile as the spectators.

      After some major revelations, Rashami and Arhaan's relationship has taken an ugly turn. Over the weekend, when Rashami's brother, Kamya Punjabi, and host Salman Khan questioned Arhaan for talking about Rashami's personal life on national television and it leads to a major argument between the couple. Trust issues and as a lot of complications crop up as a result of which Rashami and Arhaan talk discuss and decide to take a break from their relationship. They both mutually come to a conclusion and decide to wait for a while before taking the next step.

      Up next, Bigg Boss calls Shehnaz to the confession room and to her surprise, she finds Sidharth Shukla seated there. An excited Shehnaaz hugs him and takes him inside the house. While some are happy to see Sidharth return including Asim Riaz, there are a few whose displeasure becomes evident.

      Bigg Boss 13 Day 71 Synopsis: Sidharth Shukla Returns

      This time around, the nomination task comes with a twist. The contestants need to nominate their fellow housemates by breaking sugar bottles on their head and give a value reason. The contestants nominate others by supporting it with shocking reasons that create a major divide among them.

      What will Vikas Gupta's special power be as captain ? Who will be nominated by the majority?

      Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 20:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue