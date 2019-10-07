Bigg Boss 13 Day 8 LIVE Updates Nomination Special: Girls Appeal To Boys To Not Eliminate Them
oi-Srushti Jayadev
Bigg Boss 13 witnessed its first Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday night, and to the joy of contestants, no one was eliminated. However, Salman Khan has said that there will be an elimination this week. Day 8 of Bigg Boss 13 is a nomination special episode, and we are sure to see some claws coming out tonight. The girls of the house will make heartfelt appeals to boys to save them from elimination.
Stay tuned to our live updates to find out what happens!
Ladkiyon ne khidki se ki apni dil ki baat, par kya ladke denge inka saath? Dekhiye aaj raat 10.30 baje, #NominationSpecial par!— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 7, 2019
Anytime on @justvoot@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/JFDFWZ9kxa
