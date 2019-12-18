Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Apologises To Kamya Panjabi; Shakti Actress Says, Chill Darling

Many celebrities have been following Bigg Boss 13. Vindu Dara Singh and Kamya Panjabi are two such stars who are not only following Bigg Boss but are also seen expressing their views about the contestants on social media. They are also seen supporting Sidharth Shukla, so much so that a few users had labelled them the PRs of the Balika Vadhu actor. Recently, a tweet in which a user had mentioned Vindu and Kamya as Sid's PRs was liked by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress has apologised to Kamya for the same!

Devoleena has mentioned that she liked the tweet that labelled Kamya and Vindu as PRs of Sidharth 'accidentally'. She also said that Kamya is her dear friend and she respects her.

The Saathiya actress tweeted, "@iamkamyapunjabi is my dear friend and a very very strong personality.I do have respect for her.So please refrain yourself tagging her in this.It was my mistake that without reading the content well i liked it.I appologise to kamya for the same.❤️."

The Shakti actress also responded to her tweet and wrote, "Chill darling... this 3 months show is not goin to make any difference to our friendship! Its just a game.. kisiki achhi lagti hai aur kisiki nahi thats it..!!! What we share is much more bigger than this 🤗 Get well soon n come back with a bang 😘." To which, Devoleena replied, "I love you and yes sooon very soon."

Chill darling... this 3 months show is not goin to make any difference to our friendship! Its just a game.. kisiki achhi lagti hai aur kisiki nahi thats it..!!! What we share is much more bigger than this 🤗 Get well soon n come back with a bang 😘 @Devoleena_23 https://t.co/L8GyFPXtAd — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 17, 2019

On the other hand, Vindu had something else to say, when people pointed out about that Devoleena 'liked' the post. Vindu tweeted, "She likes me and my tweets too. So she agrees she has no content left for the show !🌹 @Devoleena_23 Those who want vikas Gupta to be a permanent substitute pl raise your hands (RTs)."

Vindu had also tweeted, "#WelcomeBackSid don't see Devoleena adding any value to the show anymore! There are love angles, triangles all sorts of angles contributing to the show now! Yes but I think she can come bk if she hires me and @iamkamyapunjabi as her PR! #SidNaazReunion."

Devoleena replied to Vindu and tweeted, "Vindu Dara singh ji Thank you so much for your valuable suggestion.But I have a better team & am very much happy.Btw I dint know that you are one of them who reacts without knowing & analysing the truths & facts. Anyway have a great day & keep tweeting.:)"

Vindu Dara singh ji Thank you so much for your valuable suggestion.But I have a better team & am very much happy.Btw I dint know that you are one of them who reacts without knowing & analysing the truths & facts.



Anyway have a great day & keep tweeting.:) pic.twitter.com/le9HIGIZCk — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 17, 2019

Further Vindu tweeted, "9yrs of tweeting exp I take utmost care in wht I tweet. I never tweet things which r hearsay or things which r not a part of the show & most of all I would NEVER put a like on a tweet which berates others! @Devoleena_23 Aur humare itne burreh din nahi ki Devo seh footage Leh!🤓."

(Social media posts are not edited)

