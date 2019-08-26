Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Chunky Panday & Others OUT As Makers Refuse To Pay HUGE Fee!

Celebrities Disappointed

While the list seemed quite interesting, as per IBT report, all these celebrities have opted out of the show as the makers refused to pay them the fees that they demanded, which is a huge disappointment!

Bigg Boss 13 Makers Refuse To Pay Huge Amount To Celebs

As per the entertainment portal's report, these celebrities demanded huge amounts ranging from Lakhs - Rs 80,000. But it seems that after a final meeting in a five star hotel, the makers offered them the amount, which the celebrities couldn't accept, and hence, opted out of the show.

A Meeting Was Held In A 5-star Hotel

A source told IBT, "After a final meeting held in a five star hotel with the channel, those celebs have decided not to be locked in Bigg Boss house as the makers are not ready to pay as per their demands."

Celebs Offered Less Amount

"Chunkey Panday, Rajpal Yadav and Zareen Khan, who asked for Rs 1 lakh per week, are being offered only Rs 50,000 per week. Coming to TV Queen Devoleena and Ankita, who asked more than Rs 80,000, have been offered only Rs 30,000."

Mahika Sharma Swapped By Mahira Sharma

Apparently, controversial queen Mahika Sharma, whom fans wanted on the show, got swapped by Mahira Sharma. It seems that Mahika had demanded a huge amount to appear on the show.

Mugdha Godse & Aditya Narayan Unhappy

It is also being said that actress Mugdha Godse was offered half of the amount they had paid to her boyfriend Rahul Dev in previous season. Even Aditya Narayan chose Indian Idol over Bigg Boss as he too was disappointed with the pay cheque they offered him.

Small Time Celebs On Bigg Boss 13!

The source further added, "Now, viewers will see very limited glamour on the show as most of the contestants will be small time celebs from TV and other industry." Well, if this is the case, we doubt about the ratings of the show!