Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Or Vishal Aditya Singh – Who Will Be The Next Captain?

Rashami & Devoleena Make Their Own Strategy

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee make their own strategy and sit in Asim's tunnel restricting his movements. Siddharth Shukla strongly opposes this and tells them that it is against the rule. He even makes everyone read the letter again and criticises their wicked strategy.

On the other hand, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma get into a heated argument because of their disagreement during the task and get physical as they start pushing each other.

Siddharth Tries To Manipulate Vishal

The task ends for the day and Siddharth tries to manipulate Vishal to get him to his side. He advises him to play his game in the clean manner and take a stand for himself instead of trying to be on both the sides at the same time.

Shefali and Shehnaz Gill discuss the doubts they have on Vishal and how they don't trust him at all. Meanwhile, Arhaan, Devoleena and Rashami discuss how they should take advantage of the crack developed in Siddharth and Asim's friendship and create a rift between them.

Paras Disappointed With Sana

Next day, the contestants wake up to the retro track 'Nayak nahi khalnayak hun mein', hinting at Vishal's strategy in the game. Their morning starts with bickering as Shefali tells Paras Chhabra to delegate his duty of washing utensils to Mahira, as she has one duty currently. Mahira retaliates and refuses to take this up. The fight escalates as Shehnaz and Paras get involved. The latter is seen expressing his disappointment on Shehnaz for flipping sides.

Siddharth & Aarti Argue

With the changing dynamics in the house, Siddharth is gradually losing his friends and the next one in line to follow suit is Aarti Singh. They get into an argument as Siddharth taunts her for being fake as she tries to correct Himanshi Khurana. Aarti clarifies with Siddharth that she won't agree to whatever he says as she has the right to have her own opinions.

A Masterstroke By Bigg Boss

The task resumes and the contestants continue as per their strategy and leave the game to Vishal. But a masterstroke by Bigg Boss changes the game as he declares Vishal as the contender of captaincy.

Devoleena Or Vishal - Who Will Be The Next Captain?

As per the latest update, apart from Vishal, Paras, Mahira and Devoleena will be competing for the captaincy task. It is also being said that either Vishal or Devoleena will become the next captain.