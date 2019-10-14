    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Shefali Bagga Get Into A Scuffle Over 'Money' In Task

      As promised, Bigg Boss 13's express fast season is raising the competition among the contestants. Since it is Monday today, contestants will go through nomination again. But this week, Bigg Boss has given them a chance to save themselves from nomination. The girls will be seen battling it out in a task to secure their places in the house. However, the task soon takes a shocking turn when Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga get into a physical fight while trying to win the task.

      Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena & Shefali Get Into Physical Scuffle

      In the task for nomination, Bigg Boss house has been turned into Bigg Boss Bank. A promo video posted by the show makers show the girls stealing money from their competitors' treasure trove, as the team with the least amount of money will get nominated. It looks like Devoleena and Shefali will be on opposite teams, as they get into a scuffle while trying to snatch each other's money. Devoleena manages to put Shefali in a head lock, and tries to grab her money.

      Stay tuned to our live updates on Day 15 of Bigg Boss 13 to find out what happens.

      During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, we saw Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra get evicted in a shocking double elimination. Fans of the two celebs were not happy with the results, and they accused showmakers of having rigged the elimination.

      Who will be the next to be sent out of the house in Bigg Boss 13?

      Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 21:18 [IST]
