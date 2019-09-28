Bigg Boss 13: Check Out Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami & Paras's Opening Acts!

Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Promo

In the video, the makers introduced Devoleena and Rashami in a sexy avatar, while Siddharth and Paras are seen in their hot looks, showing off their chiselled bodies. Although the makers have not shown their faces, it is easy to guess. This video, probably is the promo of these celebrities opening acts.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee In A Sexy Avatar

In the promo, the background voice introduces Devoleena as, "Chodke solah singar, Bigg Boss mein dikhayegi apna sexy avatar." The actress is then seen dancing to the song, ‘Aashiq banaya apne', in a sexy red dress.

Paras & Siddharth Look Hot

Then Paras and Siddharth are introduced with ‘sexy boy' playing in the background. The background voice says, "Hotness ka punch lagayenge yeh do naujawan."

Rashami Desai Is Here To Grab Headlines?

Rashami Desai is introduced as, "Dus gante baad, television ka chamakta sitara, jo hamesha rahi surkiyon mein, arahi hai Bigg Boss mein surkiyan batorne." She is seen in a black dress, dancing to ‘kamariya' song.