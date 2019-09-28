Bigg Boss 13: Check Out Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami & Paras's Opening Acts!
Bigg Boss 13 is all set to hit the television screens tomorrow (September 28) and the viewers are super excited about the same. There are many names doing the rounds regarding the contestants, but none of the celebrity has confirmed their participation. A video has been leaked on social media, in which Colors has revealed the four contestants, who are - Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Uttaran actress Rashami Desai, Dil Se Dil Tak actor Siddharth Shukla and Splitsvilla's Paras Chhabra.
Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Promo
In the video, the makers introduced Devoleena and Rashami in a sexy avatar, while Siddharth and Paras are seen in their hot looks, showing off their chiselled bodies. Although the makers have not shown their faces, it is easy to guess. This video, probably is the promo of these celebrities opening acts.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee In A Sexy Avatar
In the promo, the background voice introduces Devoleena as, "Chodke solah singar, Bigg Boss mein dikhayegi apna sexy avatar." The actress is then seen dancing to the song, ‘Aashiq banaya apne', in a sexy red dress.
Paras & Siddharth Look Hot
Then Paras and Siddharth are introduced with ‘sexy boy' playing in the background. The background voice says, "Hotness ka punch lagayenge yeh do naujawan."
Rashami Desai Is Here To Grab Headlines?
Rashami Desai is introduced as, "Dus gante baad, television ka chamakta sitara, jo hamesha rahi surkiyon mein, arahi hai Bigg Boss mein surkiyan batorne." She is seen in a black dress, dancing to ‘kamariya' song.
Devoleena, Siddharth, Paras and Rashmi ! #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BB13 #Biggboss13 #biggbosskhabri
Also, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel will be seen in a new avatar. In the promo video, she was seen performing to the song, 'Ram chahe Leela'. Apparently, she will be seen giving special tasks to the contestants. The actress shared the video on her Instagram account.
Watch us On Big Boss 13 launch episode tomorrow 9pm on Colors chanel👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻🌟💥
Meanwhile, a Spotboye report suggested that Devoleena will be introduced in a bahu avatar, just like how she was seen on her show Saathiya. Apparently, she will also be gifting a murti of Kanha ji to the host, Salman Khan.
