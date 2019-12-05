Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Dalljiet Kaur Trolled For Comparing Shehnaz To Pet Dog Angel

Devoleena Comparing Shehnaz To Pet Dog Angel

For the uninitiated, in the video, Devoleena was heard saying that her pet behaves in a similar way as Shehnaz, when it doesn't get attention. Apparently, Dalljiet was not there when the video was posted, but yet she was targeted. As soon as Dalljiet got to know that they (she and Devo) were trolled, she responded to the haters like a boss.

Dalljiet Defends Devoleena

Dalljiet wrote, "Ok... so first thing first .... everytime @shehnaazgill jokes about someone ... it's always taken as a joke ... it's always said that wo to sirf mazak kar rahi thi ... then why is it that someone else's joke is blown out of proportion? I know @devoleena joked in a lighter note and not to demean anyone..."

The Actress Writes…

"...and secondly ..for all the trollers out there... "this video was taken at night ... hours after I left her house" so for all those who are challenging the sikh in me ... should know that it's not my laughter and I was not even there at that time ...that u guys have blown out of proportion. @shehnaazgill is playing the game very well and I think I laugh the most on her gestures and I think she is a fab player.. So take it easy guys ...and enjoy bigg boss ..."

Dalljiet Slams Haters

She shared a video and said, "Mujhe pata hai mujhe ye explanation dene ki koi jarurat nahi hai. But I actually thought mujhe ek baat batani chahiye. Mujhe abhi bataya gaya ki meri trolling ho rahi hai, aur mujhe aapki trolling se koi attention ki jarurat nahi hai, I am very happy in my life. Mai BB se bahut jaldi nahi nikli, meri journey bahut choti rahi aur mai bahut khush hu apni jindagi me. Mujhe aapke attention ki jarurat nahi hai. You guys should know the reason why you are reacting so badly. You commented on my being a woman, my motherhood, my celebrity status. Na maine kabhi famous hone ka claim kiya na mujhe ye sab ki jarurat hai."

Devoleena Writes…

Devoleena shared a few pictures and captioned, "The only difference between Coffee and your opinion is that I asked for coffee.🤷♀ ."

(Social media posts are unedited)