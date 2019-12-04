Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Feels She And Siddharth Shukla Will Be A Disaster Together; Calls Sana Fake

Devoleena Will Be Back On Bigg Boss

Devoleena told BT, "Whatever happened was destiny. But, when I was exiting Salman (Khan) sir told me that I should come back soon because this season is the most exciting one so far. I will be back."

She & Siddharth Shukla Will Be A Disaster Together

Regarding Siddharth and flirting with him, she said, "Siddharth is arrogant and badtameez, but deep down, he is a good guy at heart. The whole romance angle with him was just a joke. My mother might think that we make a good pair because she hasn't met him. If Siddharth and I ever get together, it will be nothing less than (a) disaster!"

‘Shehnaz Is Fake & Paltu’

While the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress called Rashami Desai a great friend, she termed Shehnaz Gill fake. She said, "Shehnaz is fake, paltu and can never be trusted. Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz are the only people who fight in the house to get attention."

Dalljiet Kaur Meets Devoleena

Meanwhile Dalljiet Kaur met Devo and the duo was all praise for each other. Sharing a few pictures, Dalljiet wrote, "Yes u r hurt .... yes the hurt has given u this break .... but I know for real that the fighter in u is soooooooooo fighting this because u deserve every bit to be in the Bigg boss house @devoleena You know guys ... she was my support in the house and someone who became an instant friend! I can't wait for u to go in baby ... #biggboss is not complete without u. Guys pray for her speedy recovery.. @colorstv @endemolshineind wait n watch for the Big Bang re entry of my Jhansi ki rani 😘😘😘." - (sic)

Devo Thanks Dalljiet For Visiting Her

On the other hand, Devo thanked Dalljiet for visiting her. The actress shared pictures and captioned them, "Who says that we don't get real connection in Biggboss house. I feel so proud and blessed that I've earned these really precious diamonds in this house only. Thanks for coming @kaurdalljiet ♥️💓💕 #friendshipgoals #bff #BB13 #devoleenabhattacharjee #daljeetkaur #Biggboss13 #colorsTV #voot #beingsalmankhan." - (sic)