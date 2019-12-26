BB 13: Devoleena NOT Returning; Vikas Exits The House; Jasmin Asks Sidharth To Show His Good Side

Devoleena NOT Returning; Vikas Exits The House

Apparently, Devoleena has not yet recovered from back pain. Also, since tasks inside the house are physically challenging, doctors fear that the injury is at a risk of getting aggravated.

Vikas' exit made the housemates emotional. The producer went to the confession room after getting group hug from the team.

Christmas Surprise

Since, it's Christmas, the contestants got surprise from Bigg Boss as celebrities - Jay Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Nimrit Kaur and Jasmine Bhasin entered the house as a part of a task. the contestants were divided into two teams A and B - Vishal, Asim, Madhurima, Rashami, Arhaan, and Shefali Bagga were in team A while the others were seen in team B. Both the teams were given a special Chinese menu and were asked to run a Chinese stall while feeding the guests. The team that made the maximum profit would win the task.

Sidharth Hugs Jasmin; Rashami Gives Her A Cold Shoulder

While Rubina and Nimrit faced tough time deciding the winner as they loved both teams' dishes, Shehnaz impressed Arjun by doing Naagin dance. Sidharth was happy with his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Jasmine's entry and hugged her. Rashami too greeted Jasmine, but looking at latter's equation with Sidharth, she started giving her a cold shoulder.

Shehnaz Jealous Of Jasmin

Post the task, Jasmin revealed that she was jealous of Shehnaz at times as once upon a time, she shared similar equation with Sidharth. When asked about the gift she would like to present to Sidharth, she said, "I would like to be his secret Santa and put some patience in him. I see everyone keeps poking him and tests his limits. He needs to stop reacting to their pointless comments."

She also asked Sidharth to show the public the side of him that she loved which made Shehnaz jealous.

Sidharth Asks Jasmin To Clarify Rashami’s Claim

Sidharth even asked Jasmin to clarify Rashami's claim that he used to favour Jasmin. In her reply, she asked the two to let bygones be bygones and focus on their game instead. Jasmin also asked Sidharth to not let Rashami instigate him.

Jay Bhanushali Celebrates His Birthday

Also, Jay Bhanushali celebrated his birthday in the Bigg Boss house and the contestants gave him birthday bumps.

Regarding Bigg Boss and celebrating birthday on the show, Jay said, "Me and my wife (Mahhi Vij) we both are a big fan of this show. I am glad that am celebrating my birthday in that house with my friends, not everyone gets such a chance and hence am quite expecting a treat from them. Am looking forward to meeting Shehnaz as my wife is a big fan of hers, she absolutely loves Shehnaz and Sidharth friendship. Also one most important thing I am going to do is, I am going to take back Aarti's that ‘mickey' headband she wears. Every other day I see her in that and it annoys me."