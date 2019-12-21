Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena’s Re-entry Delayed; Mallika Sherawat Sits On Sid’s Lap; Dances With Asim

Bigg Boss 13 has been creating a huge buzz these days. Recently, the Bigg Boss makers shared a few promos of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. As per the promo, Mallika Sherawat will be raising the hotness quotient inside the house, but there was no indication of Devoleena Bhattacharjee's re-entry.

Recently, a few reports suggested that Devoleena will be entering the house this weekend and Vikas Gupta, who entered the house as her proxy, would exit the show. But, as per the latest report, her entry has been delayed.

As per a Spotboye report, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress was ready to enter the house and had also packed her bags, but on Wednesday night, she felt pain in her back. When she consulted her doctor, she was advised bed rest for some more days. It is being said that the actress might re-enter during the week, depending on her condition.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Mallika Sherawat was seen entering the house. The actress danced to the song 'Bheege hont tere'. The Bollywood actress was seen sitting on Sid's lap and even shook legs with him.

Also, the Murder actress will also be seen dancing with Asim Riaz, who went shirtless! She goes so close to Asim, as if she was trying to kiss him. This left Mahira Sharma in shock.

The makers haven't revealed the real reason of Mallika's entry - Is she entering the house as a guest or is she in the show for some special task! Well, we will have to wait and watch to get the answer!

