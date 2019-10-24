Bigg Boss 13: Dey Calls Siddharth Shukla '150 Kg Bhalu'; Kishwer Slams Girls For Playing Woman Card

Why Dey Called Shukla, A‘150 Kg Bhaalu’...

It so happened that when Shukla was approaching Rashami Desai, Siddharth Dey tried to stop him, to which Shukla called Dey, 'macchar (mosquito)' while Dey called him a '150 Kg Bhalu'.

Devoleena Says She Would Call Out Shukla For #MeToo

Also, the Bigg Boss contestants got into a major fight, especially the ladies got into a fight with Siddharth Shukla. The girls went on to play the woman card and Devoleena Bhattacharjee even said that she would call out Shukla for #MeToo.

Kishwer Merchant Slams Devoleena For Playing The Woman Card

Kishwer Merchant, who is following the show, slammed all the girls for playing the woman card. She tweeted, "Not supporting anyone bere but ek baat batao , ek ladki seedi banayegi..baaki ki usse protect karegi and then if Siddharth comes to break the seedi they blame him for touching and pushing ? #BB13." - (sic)

She Further Tweeted…

"One thing that bigboss taught me was that you can't use the woman card as per your convenience .. !!! I am not saying Siddharth Shukla is right ,par taali ek haath se nahi bajti !!! #BB13." - (sic)

Kamya Punjabi Writes…

Kamya Punjabi replied to Kishwer by tweeting, "Arre yeh toh wahi baat ho gayi " tum karo toh raasleela hum kare toh character dheela" 😀 women card play karne ke alawa inn ladkiyon ne kiya hi kya hai iss game meh 🥴😴 @TeamSidharthFc @BiggBoss #bb13." - (sic)

Dey & Shefali Call Shehnaz Characterless

The fights doesn't seem to stop any sooner as in the latest promo, Dey and Shefali Baga were seen targeting Shehnaz and called her characterless. Shehnaz is seen having an emotional breakdown.