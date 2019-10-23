Bigg Boss 13: Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slap Shehnaz? Angry Fans Ask Makers To EVICT Her!

As Bigg Boss 13 viewers are aware, all the contestants except for Asim Riaz and Aarti Singh are nominated for this week's elimination. However, the voting lines are closed and will open on Thursday. In today's episode, Bigg Boss announces a task 'Snakes And Ladders' in which the nominated contestants get a chance to save themselves from elimination. As per the task, Asim and Aarti play the snakes while the other nominated contestants have to prepare ladder to save themselves. During the task the contestants get violent. As per the video doing the rounds on social media, it seemed like Devoleena crossed all limits and slapped Shehnaz!

As per the promo, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla destoryed each other's ladders and almost got into a physical fight. Later, Shukla was seen destroying Devoleena's ladder. She was seen telling that it was her third attempt, but it didn't deter Shukla.

Angry Devoleena then goes to Shehnaz and breaks her ladder. Shehnaz was seen pouring a bucket of mud water ot Devoleena, who inturn was seen getting physical with the former. Although promo wasn't clear, it seemed like Devoleena slapped Sehnaz.

Viewers were angry at Devo and slammed her for the same. They even called her Devil! Take a look at a few comments!

@DariinThe1

"#DevoleenaBhattacharjee #Devoleena is the DAYAN of house,she shld be kicked out by Salman, she can go to any extend in fit of her anger, her mask of being a noble woman is all faded,,kuttiya ko koi nikalo bhai.."

@DuttPrincy

"Evict #DevoleenaBhattacharjee . Violence shouldnot be entertained and encouraged in a public show like @BiggBoss."

@AgarTumSath_Ho

"Throw out that disgusting #DevoleenaBhattacharjee 😠😠😡😡😡😡😡everytime in the task she crosses her limits but bigg boss never take any action against it Ths time I hope big boss takes an serious action towards ths shitty women😡"

@anusha__199

"So #DevoleenaBhattacharjee went physical with shehnaz, she broke the rule. Bye bye 👋devo your Time is Up. This is not the first time you are doing this inhuman activity. Bb should take strict action against this. #BiggBoss13 #BB13."

(Social media comments are unedited)

