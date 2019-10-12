SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 13 Double Eviction: Dalljiet Kaur & Koena Mitra Eliminated?

Dalljiet & Koena Eliminated

Apparently, Dalljiet Kaur will be leaving the house. Post Dalljiet's eviction, Salman will be announcing yet another eviction and it is being said that Koena Mitra will be getting eliminated from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Dalljiet & Koena Received Least Number Of Votes

As the viewers are aware, Dalljiet, Koena, Rashami Desai and Shehnaz Gill were nominated for this week's eviction. As per the rumours doing the rounds on social media, Dalljiet and Koena received least number of votes, and hence they were eliminated.

Shocking Eliminations

Koena and Dalljiet's elimination is shocking as both of them were balanced and fair players in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In fact, people loved Koena's straight-forward nature. It is sad that the girls didn't get much time to prove themselves.

Will Dalljiet Be Sent To The Secret Room?

But, it is also being said that Salman will also be announcing another shocking twist. Apparently, Dalljiet will be sent to the secret house. @TeamDalljitKaur tweeted, "#BREAKINGNEWS : Don't wry #Dalljietians #DalljietKaur is EVICTED. Its now official announced by #SalmanKhan. Salman announced @kaur_dalljiet as Evicted ! Exclusive - She has been Sent To The Secret Room. @BiggBoss." - (sic)

