      SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 13 Double Eviction: Dalljiet Kaur & Koena Mitra Eliminated?

      Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan will be back with yet another Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Last week, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan graced Bigg Boss 13. As per the reports, this week, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharat actor Sunil Grover, and Gaurav Dubey will be appearing on Bigg Boss 13 as special guests. After some entertainment, Salman will be shocking viewers and contestants by announcing double eviction!

      Apparently, Dalljiet Kaur will be leaving the house. Post Dalljiet's eviction, Salman will be announcing yet another eviction and it is being said that Koena Mitra will be getting eliminated from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

      As the viewers are aware, Dalljiet, Koena, Rashami Desai and Shehnaz Gill were nominated for this week's eviction. As per the rumours doing the rounds on social media, Dalljiet and Koena received least number of votes, and hence they were eliminated.

      Koena and Dalljiet's elimination is shocking as both of them were balanced and fair players in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In fact, people loved Koena's straight-forward nature. It is sad that the girls didn't get much time to prove themselves.

      But, it is also being said that Salman will also be announcing another shocking twist. Apparently, Dalljiet will be sent to the secret house. @TeamDalljitKaur tweeted, "#BREAKINGNEWS : Don't wry #Dalljietians #DalljietKaur is EVICTED. Its now official announced by #SalmanKhan. Salman announced @kaur_dalljiet as Evicted ! Exclusive - She has been Sent To The Secret Room. @BiggBoss." - (sic)

      Take a look at a few more tweets that suggest that Dalljiet and Koena are eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 house.

      JKC #BB13: Koena's elimination over shehnaaz Shocker

      @Thekhabrri: #DalljietKaur is EVICTED. Its now official announced by #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss #biggboss13

      Bigg Boss Polls: #KoenaMitra Evicted From #BiggBoss13 What Is Your Reaction?

      @ShadySGian: WTF! They evicted both #DalljietKaur and #KoenaMitra💀😭 #BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13

      Puja Agarwal: BiggBoss is like that only. Still there is hope for #KoenaMitra that she is in secret room.

      SHASHANK ⚡: #WeLoveKoenaMitra So, #KoenaMitra is eliminated. Fck u #BigBoss13 __|__

      @Pxp84:#KoenaMitra is also eliminated with #DalljietKaur since its double eviction. Ab kisse Twitter pe footage loge yeh baatao? 😂

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Saturday, October 12, 2019, 2:47 [IST]
