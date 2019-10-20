Bigg Boss 13 Elimination: Shocking! Mahira Sharma Safe; Abu Or Dey - Who Might Get Evicted?

Asim Safe

Salman also made another surprising revelation - he said that two boys will be getting eliminated, and then he declared Asim safe!

No Bigg Boss On Sunday

Since IIFA will be aired today (October 20), Bigg Boss will not be aired. The Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is postponed to Monday (October 21). So, if there is double eviction, two among among these three - Abu, Dey and Paras - will be getting eliminated.

Abu & Dey Might Get Eliminated!

Well, as per our prediction, if there is double eviction, it will be Abu and Dey, who will be leaving the show. And, if it is single elimination, it will be Fi-fi aka Abu. Paras is giving content and hence there is no chance of his elimination.

Fans Comments: Abu To Be Eliminated!

Well, audiences also feel the same! There are also reports that there will be only single elimination this weekend. Take a look at a few comments.

@IamAshokOdii: I knew it #BB13 will not Evict #MahiraSharma that Early, Unke liye Jabaan ki koi keemat nai hai. Twits ke naam par Apni manmani karte hai bas! So #AbuMalik and #SidharthDey will evict on Monday!#BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #WeekendKaVaar."

Abhishek Joshi

"#AbuMalik was not entertainer so it is obvious that he is going to be eliminated. Parash is still running show with #SiddharthShukla so he will safe and #SiddharthDey will get eliminated."

@salina__tak

"Lol everything was pre-planned so they cancelled double eviction to save Dey, and Abu Ji is out now! Salman saved Dey's ass @BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss 1st they saved Mahira for Paras and now Dey because of Salman 👏 #AbuMalik PERFORMED and he is OUT,Viewer's are fool!"

Aryan Saini

"By Eliminating #AbuMalik , saving #MahiraSharma & #SiddharthaDey and Cancelling the 2nd Nomination !! @BiggBoss proved that it's a frictional show which runs on script according to the makers & TRP and Not By Public Opinion #Shame."

BiggBoss_Tak👁

"EXCLUSIVE. No Double Eviction. Only Single Eviction #Abumalik EVICTED. #Salmankhan was frustrated with long shoot (Back pain) (he also shout who speak in mic) Bcoz Makers was creating Black Ring Drama for Eviction."