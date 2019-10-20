Bigg Boss 13 Elimination: Shocking! Mahira Sharma Safe; Abu Or Dey - Who Might Get Evicted?

Asim Safe

Salman also made another surprising revelation - he said that two boys will be getting eliminated, and then he declared Asim safe!

No Bigg Boss On Sunday

Since IIFA will be aired today (October 20), Bigg Boss will not be aired. The Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is postponed to Monday (October 21). So, if there is double eviction, two among among these three - Abu, Dey and Paras - will be getting eliminated.

Abu & Dey Might Get Eliminated!

Well, as per our prediction, if there is double eviction, it will be Abu and Dey, who will be leaving the show. Paras is giving content and hence there is no chance of his elimination.

Fans Comments: Abu Or Dey Might Be Eliminated!

Well, audiences also feel the same! Take a look at a few comments.

Abhishek Joshi: #AbuMalik was not entertainer so it is obvious that he is going to be eliminated. Parash is still running show with #SiddharthShukla so he will safe and #SiddharthDey will get eliminated.

Priyanshi Singh

"Unhone #AbuMalik ji ko hi evict kr diya Not good. US tharki ko evict krna that na. I am really disappointed from BB #BiggBoss13 #BB13."

BiggBoss_Tak👁

"EXCLUSIVE. No Double Eviction. Only Single Eviction #Abumalik EVICTED. #Salmankhan was frustrated with long shoot (Back pain) (he also shout who speak in mic) Bcoz Makers was creating Black Ring Drama for Eviction."