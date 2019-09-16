Bigg Boss 13 Fans Excited As Salman Khan Announces Premiere Date, But NOT Happy With Time Slot

Fans are eagerly waiting for the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, the makers had released three promos and the host of the show, Salman Khan revealed the 'super tedha' twist and indicated that the show will be pacier and unpredictable. Recently, they released the fourth promo, in which Salman was seen in a chef's avatar and announced the premiere date and timings of the show.

In the new promo, the actor-turned-host was seen preparing khichdi and raita, and adding the 'tedha tadha', indicating that the show will be spicier. He also announced the premiere date and timing i.e., September 29, at 9 pm (on the weekends). The show will be aired at 10.30 pm on weekdays. Although the fans were excited, they were upset with the timings. Take a look at the comments!

Fans Comments: Sarsij & Stellar Sarsij_shandlya: Timing phir se bakwass kar diya channel ne 😑😑😑😑😞😒 - (sic) Stellar_eyez: 10 pm slot could have been better 🙄 - (sic) Ashvini, Gaurav & Noorain Ashvini.chavan.5494: Time is not perfect 😑😑😑 - (sic) Gaurav.3patil: Plz change the time🙏🙏🙏 - (sic) Noorain_sayeda: Please change the timing please - (sic) Mehelidas "We are eagerly waiting for this show... But the timing In which it will be aired it's very disappointing.. Hope it could be an hour earlier.... Pls guys plss......try to shift the timing if possible, as we are regular viewer ... Plsssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss😔🙏🙏" - (sic) Ronit Kumar "Bhai log bhulo mat ye hamlog ki hi taqat thi jo hum sab ne timing change karwa di thi pichhle baar aur khud colors waalon ne on public demad bolkar change kiya tha. Don't giveup and put your best efforts to change the bloody timing of this season too ! 😬😠😬😡" - (sic) Pehredhaar & @sHappy_girl Pehredhaar: Uffff 10:30, and u lo continue till 12, change timing pls. - (sic) @sHappy_girl: Hum chote chote bacche ka bademai bhi thoda soch late😕 10:30 11:30 tak TV samne bathe rahi toh ek bhi chappal👡 nicha nhi giragi😕 - (sic) @iamkapilan, Prabh & Shubhi @iamkapilan: Is it a reality show? or adults only show?? Why is at 10:30pm?? #BiggBoss13. - (sic) Prabh Jot: Arrrre yeh kya timing hai bhai. 9.00 baje hi rehne dete. Zero excitement 😑 - (sic) Shubhi: 10:30 p.m. is too late. - (sic)

