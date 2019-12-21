Bigg Boss 13: Fans Slam Rashami For Using Derogatory Language Towards Sidharth; Kamya Supports Sid

@BeingR0shni

"Chella hamesha chella he rahay ga. Assim was taking orders from Malkin Trashmi what to do and what not in that task given by BiggBoss. N chella was like Haan Haan aisa he karun ha. Aur issay show jeetna hai, winners are not followers, they are leaders like #SidharthShukla #bb13."

@PremRan05483150

"When Rashmi called Asim: "Tere Abba ki naukar nhi hu" #SidharthaShukla took stand for Asim. Today Rashmi said to @sidharth_shukla : Teri Maa Naukrani hai Same asim is standing with rashmi Pathetic 👎Rashmi abused and assassinate sid character today shamelessly #SidSeTeriFatiKya@segy22991."

@segy22991

"Ofcourse without any Doubt #SidharthShukla is right 💯 We all have seen the way She tried to Instigate Sid and then Started playing Victim woman Card. She made fun of Sid's illeness. Passed derogatory comments on Sid's family (mom) #SidSeTeriFatiKya."

@Shaun_Rulex

"What kind of woman #Naukaranidesai is According to #SiddharthShukla Aisi Ladki. Whr is character assassination in this? 😂😂 #Flushmei tried to play victim card once again against #Sid in the name of women #SidSeTeriFatiKya."

Kamya Supports Sid

Not just fans, even Kamya Panjabi and Sambhavna Seth supported Siddharth. Kamya tweeted, "Bahot achha aur entertaining ho sakta tha yeh task par kuch log kabhi nahi badal sakte.. #SidharthShuka kaise sambhaal rahe tum apne aapko unn logon ke bich??? Stay strong my friend @sidharth_shukla @ColorsTV #BB13."

Sambhavna Seth Writes…

Sambhavna wrote, "Today all of them actually proved that they are shit scared of Shukla..bhai sab ke sab zhund mei aaye..It was so evident..Hence proved shukla is the most strongest @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthShukla."

She further tweeted, "This is to a few people..Do not try to tell me whoz right or wrong..I ve eyes and i ve brain..I am not a Shukla or Asim fan..One person i actually like in the house is Shehnaaz gill..But i will only say what s right..And Shukla is right @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SiddharthShukla."