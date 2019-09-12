Bigg Boss 13: Female Voice To Give Instructions; Salman Khan’s Show To Have TWO Finales?

Female Voice To Join As Instructor

The viewers are aware of the original male voice of Bigg Boss - Atul Kapoor. As per an ABP report, this season, a female instructor will be joining him on the show. Along with Atul, the female instructor will also be seen giving commands to the housemates.

Salman Khan’s Show To Have TWO Finales

Also, it is being said that the show will have two finales! Well, the promos have also been suggesting the same. If you recall the third promo, Salman revealed the twist which is - the ‘finale will be in four weeks and the competition will get tougher post that' - doesn't this hint at two finales?

Contestants To Be Divided Into Two Groups

Also, as per a Pinkvilla report, the contestants will be divided into two groups - players and ghosts. A source revealed to the portal, "They will be unaware of each other and the task of the players would be to unmask ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghost needs to stay unmask and stop players from entering."

Celebrities Approached For Bigg Boss 13

Coming back to the list of probable contestants, we had revealed the four confirmed contestants. As per an entertainment portal's report, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vijender Singh (boxer), Rajpal Yadav and Dayanand Shetty, are confirmed to participate.

Shivin Narang Backs Out Of BB 13!

Other celebrities who have been approached are - Shaleen Bhanot and his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur, Karan Patel, Ankita Lokhande, Aalisha Panwar, Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Bapat, Meghna Malik, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Pooja Gor, Karan Vohra, Mahira Sharma, Donal Bisht and Pooja Banerjee. But, these celebrities haven't yet confirmed their participation. It is also being said that Shivin Narang, who was approached for the show, has backed out!