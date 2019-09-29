English
    Bigg Boss 13: From Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Koena Mitra, Here's The CONFIRMED List Of Contestants

    The most-awaited controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 is all set to hit the screens within an hour. The makers have created huge hype around Bigg Boss 13 as this time, there is no specific theme and the major twist is that there will be two finales! Yes, one finale will be happening in four weeks and the other finale will be held in January 2020. Apparently, 13 contestants will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house for 105 days. Before the grand premiere, here are the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

    Koena Mitra

    Koena Mitra

    Bollywood actress and ‘Saki' fame Koena Mitra will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress was recently in news for slamming the new version of Saki song from Batla House. Previously, she had hit headlines, when a model named Poonam Sethi had filed a complaint against Koena. Apparently, the actress had failed to repay a loan of Rs 22 lakhs. But Koena had denied the allegations and claimed the case was false.

    Rashami Desai

    Rashami Desai

    Rashami Desai became popular with the show Uttaran. She was last seen on Colors show, Dil Se Dil Tak. There are reports that the actress will get married in the Bigg Boss 13 house with her alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan, who will be also entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

    Rashami had grabbed headlines for her divorce with Nandish Sandu. Many of them had blamed Rashami for failed marriage, but the actress shared the real story behind her ugly divoce, which shocked everyone. She had revealed that she was in an abusive relationship with Nandish.

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known for her role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, will be a part of Bigg Boss 13. The makers had also revealed a couple of promos which featured the actress. It is being said that she will be seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house in a never-seen-before avatar.

    It has to be recalled that Devoleena was in news as the police had questioned her in diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani's murder case.

    Aarti Singh

    Aarti Singh

    Krushna Abhishek's sister and actress Aarti Singh will be seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress has done shows like Uttaran, Waaris and Udaan. It has to be recalled that her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah was also a part of the show and we are sure that she would have given some useful tips to Aarti to stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

    Dalljiet Kaur

    Dalljiet Kaur

    Dalljiet was seen in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Kaala Teeka. It was said that she quit Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega for Bigg Boss 13.

    The actress was in news for her divorce with Shaleen Bhanot. She had claimed that Shaleen had cheated on her and physically assaulted her.

    Siddharth Shukla

    Siddharth Shukla

    Siddharth Shukla, who was seen in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, and has won the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, will be seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

    A few months ago, the actor grabbed headlines as he was arrested for ramming his BMW into more than three cars, which left six-seven occupants of the other cars with minor injuries.

    Other Contestants

    Other Contestants

    Anu Malik and Daboo Malik's youngest brother Abu Malik; Splitsvilla actor Paras Chabbra; Shehnaaz Gill, who has been part of Kala Shah Kala; Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar actress Mahira Sharma; Scriptwriter Siddhartha Dey; Shefali Bagga, a news anchor and Asim Riazm, who is a popular face in the modelling circuit, will be a part of Bigg Boss 13.

