Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Call Out Bias Towards Sidharth; Slams Rashami For Using Abusive Language

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan seems to be following the latest season of the show closely. The past week in the glasshouse has all been about Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukhla’s ugly fight. It all started when Sidharth called Rashami a Naukrani. The matter kept escalating with Rashami calling Sidharth kachra and accused him of having do kaudi ki aukat.

Gauhar recently took to social media to express her views over the matter. She lashed out at Rashami Desai for using derogatory language during her fight with Sidharth Shukla. She also called out the bias shown towards Shukla by the makers and termed Bigg Boss as the Sidharth Shukla show.

Post the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Gauahar wrote, "Ganda bola hai !!! Bola hai bola hai !! Good opportunity given to clarify !!! Sirf ek hi insaan bolta hai ! SS show not BB!" (sic)

In a following tweet, she was seen schooling Rashami while stressing on the importance of speech and using the right words. She wrote, "Speech is very important! How u put ur point across , language , everything matters ! Rashmi didn’t hold it together! 2 wrongs never make a right !! Abuses hurled , kills the purpose ! Uff..."

Rashami's choice of words has also irked the host Salman Khan who was seen reprimanding her during the weekend episode. It will be interesting to see what would unfold between the warring duo this week on the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Threatens To Throw Acid On Sidharth Shukla; Angry Netizens Tag Police





ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Reveals Rumours About Him On Dil Se Dil Tak Sets Were Wrongly Spread By Rashami