      Bigg Boss 13 Gets Five-week Extension; Salman Khan Offered HUGE Hike!

      Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been creating a huge buzz owing to the numerous fights that are taking place in the house. This has also become the most-talked about topic on social media. Bigg Boss has also managed to grab good TRPs compared to the previous season. Hence, the makers have apparently decided to extend the show. The show might be extended to five more weeks.

      Bigg Boss Finale To Air On...

      As per a TOI report, the show that was earlier expected to end on January 14, 2020, will apparently now air the finale episode on February 16, 2020.

      Salman Khan Offered Rs 2 Crore Extra

      Earlier, there were reports that Salman Khan might not be able to give dates if the show gets extension owing to his Bollywood film Radhe, which the most-anticipated movie. As per a Bollywood Hungama's report, the Dabangg actor has been offered a huge hike - an extra Rs 2 crore per episode - to continue as host.

      Colors Lured Salman To Stay

      An insider told the website, "Salman made it very clear that he didn't want to extend his stint on Bigg Boss due to his other film commitments (post-production of Dabangg 2, shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai). However, the channel Colors lured him to stay on with added zeroes on his paycheck."

      Salman Khan Bigg Boss Remuneration

      Earlier, it was said that Salman was being paid Rs 13 crore per week (Rs 6.5 crore per episode). With the expected hike, the actor would be getting Rs 8.5 crore per episode, that makes his entire season remuneration more than Rs 200 crore. Well, it's indeed a huge amount.

      The Source Further Revealed...

      "Each year he initially refuses to return to Bigg Boss. Every time he's lured back with an enhanced remuneration. He gets paid more to anchor Bigg Boss per season than all the other anchors in regional languages put together get for all the seasons put together."

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 9:16 [IST]
