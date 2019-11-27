Bigg Boss 13 Gets Five-week Extension; Salman Khan Offered HUGE Hike!

Bigg Boss Finale To Air On...

As per a TOI report, the show that was earlier expected to end on January 14, 2020, will apparently now air the finale episode on February 16, 2020.

Salman Khan Offered Rs 2 Crore Extra Per Episode

Earlier, there were reports that Salman Khan might not be able to give dates if the show gets an extension owing to his Bollywood film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is in the pipeline. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the Dabangg actor has been offered a huge hike - an extra Rs 2 crore per episode - to continue as host.

Colors Lured Salman To Stay

An insider told the website, "Salman made it very clear that he didn't want to extend his stint on Bigg Boss due to his other film commitments (post-production of Dabangg 2, shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai). However, the channel Colors lured him to stay on with added zeroes on his paycheck."

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Remuneration

Earlier, it was said that Salman was being paid Rs 13 crore per week (Rs 6.5 crore per episode). With the expected hike, the actor would be getting Rs 8.5 crore per episode, that makes his remuneration for the entire season to cross Rs 200 crore. Well, it's indeed a huge amount.

The Source Further Revealed...

"Each year, he initially refuses to return to Bigg Boss. Every time he's lured back with an enhanced remuneration. He gets paid more to anchor Bigg Boss per season than all the other anchors in regional languages put together get for all the seasons put together."