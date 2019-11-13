Bigg Boss 13: Here's Who Is The Reason For Aarti Singh And Vishal Aditya Singh's Friendship!

We recently saw budding friendship of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Aarti Singh and the wild card entrant Vishal Aditya Singh. The Bigg Boss housemates had great fun bringing the duo together. Do you know who is the reason for their friendship?

It's ex-Bigg Boss contestant Yuvika Chaudhary. Apparently, Yuvika is friend to both Aarti and Vishal. In one of the episodes, Aarti was also seen telling her inmates that Yuvika has been friendship-maker between the two and wanted the duo to know each other. Also, Vishal had said earlier that Yuvika's husband Prince Narula is also a good friend to him.

Yuvika called herself, a dosti-maker and says that she wants Aarti and Vishal to be on the same side.

While talking to TOI, Yuvika said, "More than a matchmaker, I would say I prefer being a dosti-maker. Honestly, they are both my friends and I know they are both great people. Whether something else strikes is not something we know yet but I would want them to be friends at least so that both my friends are on the same side."

For the uninitiated, in previous episode, the housemates divided themselves into two groups - ladkewaale and ladkiwaale, and arranged a fake wedding ceremony of Aarti and Vishal.

It has to be recalled that Aarti was linked-up with Siddharth Shukla. She is also a close friend to Sid in the house. On the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh dated his Chandrakanta co-star Madhurima Tuli. The duo was seen in Nach Baliye 9 as well.

Well, it has to be seen if Vishal and Aarti be just friends or we will get to watch more than friendship between them? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

