      Bigg Boss 13: Did You Know Who Brought Aarti Singh And Vishal Aditya Singh Closer?

      We recently saw a budding friendship between Bigg Boss 13 contestant Aarti Singh and the wild card entrant, Vishal Aditya Singh. The Bigg Boss housemates had great fun bringing the duo together. Do you know who is the reason for their friendship?

      It's ex-Bigg Boss contestant Yuvika Chaudhary. Apparently, Yuvika is friends with both Aarti and Vishal. In one of the episodes, Aarti was also seen telling her inmates that Yuvika has been a friendship-maker between the two and wanted them to know each other. Also, Vishal had said earlier that Yuvika's husband Prince Narula is also a good friend to him.

      Yuvika called herself a dosti-maker and says she wants Aarti and Vishal to be on the same side.

      While talking to TOI, Yuvika said, "More than a matchmaker, I would say I prefer being a dosti-maker. Honestly, they are both my friends and I know they are both great people. Whether something else strikes is not something we know yet but I would want them to be friends at least so that both my friends are on the same side."

      Awwww moment.. @yuvikachaudhary photobombing with an awww while we for a change take our second selfie together 😂😜❤️😘 @starplus @banijayasia @nachbaliyeseason.9 #SKTV

      For the uninitiated, in the previous episode, the housemates divided themselves into two groups - ladkewaale and ladkiwaale, and arranged a fake wedding ceremony for Aarti and Vishal.

      It has to be recalled that Aarti was earlier linked to Siddharth Shukla. She is also a close friend of Sid in the house. On the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh dated his Chandrakanta co-star Madhurima Tuli. The duo was seen in Nach Baliye 9 recently.

      Well, it has to be seen if Vishal and Aarti will be just friends or we will get to watch more than friendship between them. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

