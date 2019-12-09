Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Out, Vikas Gupta Enters The House; Siddharth And Paras Sent To Secret Room!

Himanshi Eliminated

As Himanshi exited, her buddies Asim Riaz and Shefali were all in tears. She advised Shehnaz to play the game in a good way and left the house. Later, Salman showed the viewers a special message from Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She informed the viewers that while she is unwell and resting, ex Bigg Boss contestant, Vikas Gupta will enter the house as her proxy and play the game on her behalf.

Vikas Enters The Bigg Boss House!

As Vikas entered the house, contestants were shocked as they thought he was a wild card entrant. As per the latest promo, nomination task was announced where the contestants have to name those whom they want to nominate for this week's elimination. Many of them named Shehnaz.

Siddharth Sent To The Secret Room!

As per the promo, before the nomination task, Bigg Boss drops a bomb by announcing that Siddharth Shukla will be exiting the house. He was later sent to a room which we assume to be a secret room. Bigg Boss might have taken this decision as he is unwell.

Paras Joins Siddharth In The Secret Room!

Another shocking twist shown in the promo was that even Paras Chhabra (who was out of house due to injury) joined Siddharth in the secret room. The duo was seen watching their inmates on television. They were shown the clippings of Sana said that she is missing Sid as he was the only one who listened to her nonsense.