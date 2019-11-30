Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana’s Friend Clears Confusion About Actress’s BF; Says She Is NOT Engaged

Confusion About Himanshi’s BF & Singer Ammy Virk

While talking to TOI, Himanshi's friend clarified about the actress's boyfriend and said, "Firstly, Himanshi's boyfriend and singer Ammy Virk share the same surname which has led to all this confusion. Secondly, they had shot for a magazine and in that time, there were not too many magazine shoots were not that famous in Punjab, so people thought the picture was from their engagement ceremony, but it was actually from a shoot. They have also worked in (a) few songs and have given three hit songs together. They share a professional relationship. Also, since she always addresses her boyfriend by using his nickname, people have mistaken it to be him."

Why Himanshi Is Not Revealing Her Boyfriend’s Name?

When asked as to why Himanshi is so hesitant to take her boyfriend's name on Bigg Boss, Nidhi said that it is Himanshi's personal choice and she would like to respect it. She also clarified that Himanshi is not engaged but is in a committed relationship.

Himanshi Is Not Engaged But Is In A Committed Relationship

Nidhi told the leading daily, "Let me also clarify that a lot of people are discussing that Himanshi is officially engaged which is not the case. She is not engaged; she is in a very committed relationship. The ring which she is wearing is gifted to her by her boyfriend. He had proposed to her with that ring. I think she is so attached to her boyfriend because it is a 9-year-old relationship that she must have used the word engaged."

About Himanshi & Asim

Regarding Himanshi's proximity to Asim, Nidhi feels that in real-life too, friends often hug and kiss on cheeks and wonders as to why people are creating a fuss, calling it fake or seeing it as a love affair. Nidhi finds Himanshi and Asim very cute together and feels that they share a pure friendship. She added that it is heart-touching to see them be so caring towards each other.

Asim Genuinely Likes Himanshi

It has to be recalled that many people trolled Himanshi and even accused her of playing with Asim's feelings. Regarding the same, Nidhi supported Himanshi and said that from day one, her friend has been clear that she is committed. She also added that it is not the actress's mistake if Asim has feelings for her. On the other hand, she also feels that Asim too is not wrong as he genuinely likes Himanshi.

Himanshi’s BF Is Absolutely Fine With Her Conduct On The Show

Nidhi concluded by saying, "I am in regular touch with her boyfriend and he is absolutely fine with Himanshi's conduct on the show. He is a very positive person and knows she will never break his trust. If she had to do something like this, she wouldn't have taken such a long time. She is in the industry for almost 10 years now and if she wanted to do get fame by doing these things, she would not have waited for this long."